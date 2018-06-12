× No arrests made in deadly shooting in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. – Authorities say no arrests have been made following the shooting death of a man in Anadarko.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with the Anadarko Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of American Street.

When officers responded to the scene, they found 32-year-old Duane Hugar, Jr. suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital. Several hours later, authorities learned that Hugar died from his injuries.

At this point, investigators have spoken with several people but no arrests have been made.

“It appears this was an isolated incident and the citizens of Anadarko are not [in] danger as a result of this situation,” a news release from the police department read.