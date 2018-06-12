× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly stealing dog from backyard of home

WARR ACRES, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole a dog from a home in Warr Acres.

On June 8, Warr Acres police officers were called to the 6800 block of N. MacArthur Blvd. after animal control officers asked for assistance.

According to the probable cause affidavit, animal control officers had previously seen 36-year-old Dillon Garrett Bell without a dog, but took a closer look at him when he asked officers for a leash.

A short time later, he was seen walking with a dog.

Authorities were able to track down the real owner’s address, and noticed that a slat on the backyard fence was removed from the outside. People inside the home told officers that the dog was last seen in the backyard.

The affidavit states that Bell “had recently had a dog seized after it attacked a person causing severe injury.”

Bell was arrested on complaints of second-degree burglary and larceny of a dog.