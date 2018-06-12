Oklahoma teen may get competency trial in teacher’s murder case

TULSA, Okla. – A 17-year-old in Tulsa will soon learn whether his defense can use state funds to hire mental health experts ahead of a jury trial in a teacher’s death and other crimes.

On Oct. 1, Tulsa police say 44-year-old Shane Anderson was shot and killed by 16-year-old Deonte Green in front of his wife and children inside their home.

Investigators say Green had already robbed and sexually assaulted an elderly woman in the hours before he found Anderson’s wife and two daughters outside their house. Green allegedly forced Anderson’s wife and daughters back inside their home but did not know that Shane Anderson was already inside the house. “The husband fought with Green, and Green shot the husband,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, said in a statement. “The husband continued to struggle with Green before collapsing inside the house.” Sadly, Anderson died inside his home.

The crime spree wasn’t Green’s first run-in with the law, but officials say it was the most violent.

Just days before Anderson’s murder, Green was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail as a youthful offender for second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, tampering with a surveillance system and malicious injury to property.

A Tulsa police official told the Tulsa World that the teen was mistakenly released due to a breakdown in communication at the time of his arrest for property crimes.

The Tulsa World reports that Deonte Green’s defense team asked last month for a jury to evaluate whether he’s legally competent to stand trial for the 26 charges related to the crime spree.

Assistant Public Defender Marny Hill says she’s concerned Green’s IQ is too low for him to understand legal proceedings. Hill also says experts should evaluate Green’s competency because prosecutors are seeking a life without parole sentence.

Judge Kelly Greenough said Monday she’ll meet with the defense before deciding whether to approve the request.