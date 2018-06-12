Police searching for man accused of using tow strap to break into car wash machine

PIEDMONT, Okla. – The owner of a local car wash says he is forced to temporarily shut down his business thanks to a suspected thief.

He sent News 4 surveillance photos from the Wash Town Car Wash on Piedmont Road.

Police say the suspect pulled up to the machine and used a tow strap to knock it over.

In the pictures, you can see the man gathering up change from the ground.

The car wash owner says there is never much money in the machine, so he knows the suspect didn’t get away with much, but he did cause $30,000 in damages.

The suspect’s car appears to be a two-door maroon Thunderbird with tape covering the license plate.

Call police if you have any information.