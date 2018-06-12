Power outages reported in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of people were without power in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.
According to OG&E’s System Watch, more 8,500 people were without power.
By 5:20 p.m., a little more than 330 customers were without power.
Areas near N.W. Expressway and Meridian, MacArthur, and Council were affected by the outage.
OG&E worked to restore the power.
It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.
To report an outage for OG&E, call 405-272-9595.