Power outages reported in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of people were without power in northwest Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon.

According to OG&E’s System Watch, more 8,500 people were without power.

By 5:20 p.m., a little more than 330 customers were without power.

Areas near N.W. Expressway and Meridian, MacArthur, and Council were affected by the outage.

OG&E worked to restore the power.

It is unclear what caused the outage at this time.

To report an outage for OG&E, call 405-272-9595.