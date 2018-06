OKEENE, Okla. – A Weatherford man was killed in a head-on crash in Blaine County Monday.

Just before 1 p.m., Timothy Knutson, 45, was driving his 2013 Ford Explorer westbound on SH 51 when he went left of center and struck another vehicle head-on, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.

Knutson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.