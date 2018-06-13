Baby’s 2006 ultrasound photos found mysteriously in Midwest City barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A woman is trying to solve a mystery discovered in her barn after she found a group of ultrasound photos buried under the dirt.

Shirley Wilson was cleaning out the barn on her mother's property when in the very back, she found a baggie sticking out of the dirt. On the outside, the name "Ryan" is written in pen. Inside, it looked like simple white pieces of paper.

"I thought it was trash and I was just going to pick it up and toss it," Wilson said. But when she opened it, she discovered a group of photographs.

"Ultrasound pictures of a baby that had not been born yet," said Wilson, who previously worked in an OB/GYN office.

The photos were taken at Yukon Medical Imaging in 2006. They show the baby from different angles, pointing out the baby's face, feet, and that it's a boy.

"I know that sometimes these pictures are very important to people," Wilson said. "If they happened to have lost this baby and this was the only picture, they would be very important to them."

Because her family has owned and lived on that property since 1956, she can only guess how they ended up there.

"It has to be tornado debris, it has to be," Wilson said, "because there's nobody else around who has that name." She said her daughter has found tornado debris on the property before.

Now, she's determined that they be returned to the baby's parents.

"I'd like to get them back to the people that really want them," she said.