Department of Justice announces arrest of 2,300 suspected online child sex predators

WASHINGTON – Officials say a nationwide operation to find child sex predators has landed more than 2,000 people behind bars.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders were arrested during the three-month investigation.

In all, the task forces identified 195 offenders who either produced child pornography or committed child sexual abuse.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task forces, which were located in all 50 states, led the operation known as “Broken Heart.”

“No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse,” U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “And yet, in recent years, certain forms of modern technology have facilitated the spread of child pornography and created greater incentives for its production. We at the Department of Justice are determined to strike back against these repugnant crimes. It is shocking and very sad that in this one operation, we have arrested more than 2,300 alleged child predators and investigated some 25,200 sexual abuse complaints. Any would-be criminal should be warned: this Department will remain relentless in hunting down those who victimize our children.”