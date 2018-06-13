Oklahoma town named among ‘Most Beautiful Towns in America’

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. – An Oklahoma town has been named one of the most beautiful towns in America, according to Expedia.

Expedia says that it began listing towns based on their charm, sunsets and open spaces for families looking for a perfect vacation close to home.

As it turns out, an Oklahoma town made the top five.

The site ranked Medicine Park, Oklahoma as the fifth prettiest town in the nation.

“The prettiest cities in the U.S. are scattered across the nation, but when it comes to Oklahoma, look no further than Medicine Park. Dubbed the state’s only cobblestone resort community, the region is famous for the granite rocks that emerge from beneath the ground, creating a natural cobblestone effect. While you’re in town, dabble in the splendor: Plunge into the swimming hole at stunning Bath Lake, or search for American bison roaming the grassy prairie in the neighboring Wichita Mountains,” the site read.

Expedia’s top 10 list of the ‘Most Beautiful Towns in America’ is as follows:

Big Bear Lake, California Staunton, Virginia Hanover, New Hampshire Bay St. Louis, Mississippi Medicine Park, Oklahoma Thermopolis, Wyoming Heber City, Utah Grand Canyon, Arizona Haleiwa, Hawaii Grand Lake, Colorado.