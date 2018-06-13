× OU to offer digital student IDs in the fall

NORMAN, Okla. – When students head back to the University of Oklahoma in the fall, they’ll have one less thing to carry around with them.

Apple unveiled plans to allow a digital student ID to the ‘Apple Wallet’ on your phone.

The company that launched the system says it will allow students to make transactions around campus. It will also ease the process for OU to issue the digital cards.

OU is one of the first three schools to utilize the new technology.

“OU is proud to work with Apple to bring the ability to add Sooner Card to Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch. This fall, students, faculty and staff will experience the secure and efficient ability to access buildings and campus-wide events, as well as make payments where Sooner Card is accepted,” said Ryan Trevino, director of Sooner Card at the University of Oklahoma.

Duke University and the University of Alabama will also start using the new technology in the fall.