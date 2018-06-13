Parents say metro splash pad is dirty, dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "It gets really trashy down here," said Jamie Douglas.

Douglas was talking about the splash pad in her neighborhood at N.W. 12th and May in Oklahoma City.

On a rocket hot day, kids can be seen loving the water - but the parents hating the trash, bottles, cups, plastic bags.

"Dirty diapers are definitely top of the list and not just pee diapers, number 2 diapers," Douglas said. "But, clothes, people leaving shoes, socks, full on pants, shirts. The water balloons are a big deal because the animals try to eat them, they clog up the system."

But, it's not just an eye sore. That trash can be dangerous.

"Normally, I never let them come out here without water shoes on 'cause broken glass is a big thing, and you cant see it in the water and, last year, one of my kids did slice their foot open on it," Douglas said.

For the children, the danger at Reed Park goes beyond broken bottles. Parents said illegal drug items are common.

"There's things that kids shouldn’t see, such as condoms, and beer and people sleeping anywhere," said neighborhood resident Tabitha Hernandez. "They need to keep it cleaner. I think that people need to come out here and clean it more often."

So, what are the people at the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department going to do about it?

"We had not heard anything about Reed Park today, so I have already contacted our supervisor and asked them to go out, and check the park, and take care of it and get it cleaned up," said Melinda McMillian-Miller of the department.

Officials said the parks are check by 10 a.m. each morning before the water is turned on. They do their best, but city crews said it's up to park goers to play their part.

"Love your parks, enjoy using them, help us take care of those parks and they will just be better for everybody," McMillin- Miller said.