Police searching for man suspected of molesting teen outside The Village Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - An arrest warrant has been filed for an Edmond man accused of molesting a teenage boy he met at The Village Library last week.

Police were called to the library last Wednesday evening and met with a 14-year-old boy. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the teen was sitting at a computer when a man -- identified as 32-year-old Aaron David Waldon -- sat down next to him. The boy told police Waldon offered him a summer job and that he should come outside "to his car so they could further discuss" it.

Once in the car, the affidavit said Waldon discussed "selling fireworks" and "did massages" on the boy's shoulder. Court records say the teen told police he told Waldon to stop several times, only for Waldon to begin touching the boy again, eventually unhooking the boy's belt.

In an interview with police, the boy said he pushed back and said, "I thought this was about a job?!" fixed his belt and tried to get out of the car, but the door was locked. Waldon said he wasn't done telling the boy about the job and used the offer "to keep the victim in the vehicle," according to the affidavit.

The boy stayed in the car, but Waldon resumed touching him, undid his belt and touched the teen's genitalia. Court records say that's when the boy said he punched Waldon in the face and got out of the vehicle, and told a woman entering the library what happened, as the vehicle left the parking lot. According to the affidavit, the woman saw the victim's belt and zipper undone.

The Village Police Department is not commenting on the case at this time, other than saying the department is looking for Waldon.

In a statement to News 4, the Metropolitan Library System said it contacted police immediately after hearing of the incident.

"We take any allegations seriously and are cooperating with the Police during their ongoing investigation," said system spokesperson Kim Terry. "As this matter involves alleged criminal conduct, we will allow the judicial process to take its course and we have no further comment on the matter at this time. The Metropolitan Library System remains a safe and welcoming place for all."