Police searching for suspect accused of shooting driver in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for the suspect who is accused of opening fire on a family along the city’s northwest side.
On Tuesday evening, police were called to a reported shooting near N. Western Ave. and W. Hefner Rd.
Oklahoma City police tell News 4 a suspect opened fire on a vehicle that pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot. The driver was hit, causing them to crash into another car.
Officials say three victims were inside the vehicle, including a 7-year-old child, when the shooting occurred.
The driver was shot multiple times, but is expected to be OK.
However, the suspect is still on the run. He is described as a black man wearing black shorts and a hoodie, and he was seen getting into a maroon Lexus GX 460.
If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.