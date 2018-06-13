Shy teen earns Golden Buzzer with soulful performance on ‘America’s Got Talent’

NEW YORK – An incredibly shy girl stunned audiences and judges on ‘America’s Got Talent’ with a voice from a different time.

Courtney Hadwin was swaying back and forth on stage, telling the judges she was a little nervous before her song began.

When the music started, the 13-year-old transformed into a mini Janis Joplin.

She soulfully sang “Hard to Handle” by Otis Redding. Before she was even done, the audience was on their feet.

At the end of her performance, she earned the Golden Buzzer by Howie Mandel.

Before coming to ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Hadwin previously competed on ‘The Voice Kids UK,’ where she made it to the final rounds of competition.