The Container Store seeking to hire 50 employees for new Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular store to help organize your home is seeking employees in Oklahoma City.

In 2016, rumors began circulating that The Container Store was planning to open a new location near Penn Square Mall.

A year later, Penn Square Mall requested to rezone the area to the northwest of the existing mall to secure a spot for The Container Store. The building is expected to be about 23,000-square-feet and would sit as a stand alone store.

The Container Store announced on Wednesday that it is actively seeking 50 to 55 full-time and part-time employees to staff the new store, which will be located at 5644 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

“With the significant interest in TCS joining the Oklahoma City community we anticipate a stellar group of candidates from the area,” said Lianne Daues, The Container Store recruiting and talent director. “Our employee-first culture and creative, upbeat environment, which has landed us on Fortune Magazine’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® the past 19 years, is something we look forward to bringing to Oklahoma.”

Interested applicants should visit the store’s website to learn more about available positions, beginning on Monday.

The store is expected to open to the public in September.