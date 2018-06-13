“There’s been a lot of accidents here,” Dangerous Norman intersection could soon see changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A dangerous intersection in Norman could be seeing some changes soon.

Just last week, the stretch of road near 60th Ave. SE and Alameda claimed the lives of a couple.

Now, the city is looking at efforts to make the intersection safer.

However, before the city can make any changes, officials have to make sure they're following federal and city guidelines.

In order to make road changes, they need to check for things like accidents and the speed of traffic.

"You gotta watch it, it's a very dangerous intersection, it has been for years," said Bobby Harmon, who lives nearby.

Harmon said he was home when he heard last week's deadly crash.

"I walked down on the driveway and I seen a fella laying there and a lady in a bed of a pickup. The impact evidently knocked her in the back of that truck," he said.

The crash happened on a late Tuesday afternoon, but Harmon said crashes along the intersection is a deadly trend.

"There's been a lot of accidents here. You got to look every direction," said Harmon.

Since January 1, 2017, there have been five crashes at 60th Ave. SE and Alameda; one was a medical issue and the other four were caused by failing to yield.

"There is a process where you look at the kind of accidents, the conditions, the number of accidents in a period of time, speed of traffic," said Shawn O'Leary, Public Works Director.

The Norman Public Works Department has been looking at this intersection since last December.

"We have a speeding problem. The average speed of a vehicle there is 62 miles per hour, it's actually 68 for westbound traffic in a 50 mile per hour zone," said O'Leary.

People like Harmon want to see something get done before someone else gets killed.

"Maybe a bigger stop sign or a sign that says dangerous intersection, or maybe some kind of ripples in the road," said Harmon.

All ideas the city is considering.

"If there is additional signage, this notion of a four-way stop is under consideration," said O'Leary.

The city is ready to roll out changes in a few days.

Right now, there are about 10 to 20 intersections O'Leary said the department is looking at in Norman.