OKLAHOMA CITY – Verizon Wireless customers across Oklahoma reported outages Wednesday morning.

Verizon Wireless customers in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Duncan areas are experiencing outages, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks outages.

Officials with Verizon told News 4 that a fiber line in Tulsa was cut, and they are working to fix the issue.

They expect full service to be restored around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tweeting this from my computer because I have Verizon issues right now… anyone else having problems? — Lauren Daniels (@lauren_daniels4) June 13, 2018