Dead dog found inside crate in Yukon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Several people are trying to spread the word after finding a dead dog inside a crate near Yukon.

"Just dropping it off like that, especially in the summer - I think, Tuesday, it was 102 - is just inhuman," Walter Stumpf told News 4.

Stumpf is talking about the abandoned dog crate he found on West Britton Road in between Piedmont and Mustang.

"I had to go to recycling in Yukon, and I noticed it out of the corner of my eye when I was going there and, coming back, I saw it," Stumpf said. "It was closed, and there was a black dog in it and it wasn't responding."

He called 911, shocked to learn it had already been reported to animal welfare several times.

One of those calls was from Summer Izard.

"A day later, I realized that the dog is still sitting there," Izard said. "Somebody posted a picture and said he's still here."

She said she kept checking, waiting for animal welfare to respond.

"It has a rabies tag sitting on top of the crate," Izard said. "The rabies tag, I guess, went back to the Yukon animal shelter or hospital."

They found a match, but Izard said they don't know if it belongs to the same dog.

The crate disappeared Wednesday night. Izard hoped animal welfare picked the crate up.

"My concern is that it looked like something that should be investigated," Izard said. "The dog was noticeably a pet. It had a bandana on. It had a blanket that it was laying on."

Animal welfare officials said they did pick up the dog and have been investigating. They suspect foul play and, based on evidence, believe the dog was likely killed before it was placed in the crate.

The owners of the dog are still unknown.