Dogs attack woman trying to save cat in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – A woman suffered minor injuries after she was attacked by two dogs in Yukon on Thursday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, a woman let her cat out in the 400 block of Pumpkin Rd. when a pack of three dogs, including two pit bulls and a husky was nearby.

Police tell News 4 that the pit bulls began to attack the cat.

When the woman tried to step in to save her cat, the dogs then turned on her. Several neighbors who saw the attack also stepped in to help.

Although the woman was injured, officials say she did not suffer serious injuries.

Officers were forced to shoot one of the dogs, while the others ran away.

Authorities told KFOR the cat did not survive.