Fire crews gaining control of wildfire that has consumed 5,000 acres

CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. – Fire crews in northwestern Oklahoma say they are gaining control of a massive wildfire that has consumed thousands of acres.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says the ‘Porter Fire’ has already burned over 5,000 acres across Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Right now, the fire is about 60 percent contained.

Oklahoma Forestry Services captured video of the fire on Monday as it consumed acres of open land.

Earlier in the week, officials said crews from Oklahoma Forestry Services, Cimarron County, Texas County, National Guard helicopters, New Mexico Forestry Service and Rabbit Ear Fire Department are working together to contain the fire.