Firefighter, 4 others injured in Oklahoma gas line rupture

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma firefighter and four other people were injured in an explosion and fire that followed the rupture of a natural gas line in Tulsa.

Police say a tractor struck the gas line around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on the city’s west side. A Tulsa Fire Department spokesman says an explosion and fire followed the rupture.

Officials say the firefighter, a bystander and three Oklahoma Natural Gas employees were hurt. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of what authorities say were critical injuries. None of the five hurt have been identified and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The natural gas line was shut off and the fire was extinguished at about 4:30 p.m.

Officials say no homes were threatened by the explosion and fire.