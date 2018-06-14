Fleeing fugitive escapes police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is back in custody after attempting to escape custody from police.

On June 9, officers saw a man, Daniel Blankenship, struggling to ride his bike near N.W. 39th and May. When police ran his name, they noticed he was a wanted man in Oklahoma and Texas.

He was placed under arrest but, after hearing a noise from the back of the cruiser, officers realized he was gone.

"He's running from me,” said officer Blake Lawson. "He's still in cuffs, but he's running."

Lawson’s body camera caught the chase.

With his hands still cuffed behind his back, the suspect bolted towards the Super 8 Motel. He ran past housekeeping until the officer finally takes him down.

“Are you kidding me?" Lawson told dispatch. "I got him in custody. He ran to the hotel parking lot."

Blankenship is heard yelling "I can't breathe" while Lawson is asking him to get up. Blankenship said his ribs were broke.

“It doesn't matter," Lawson said. "Get up."

This isn't Blankenship’s first run-in with the law nor is it his first time running from the law.

In 1999, he ran away from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee County. He escaped again in 2006, fleeing from the Department of Corrections in Leflore County where there’s an active warrant for his arrest.

When the officer asked Blankenship why he did it, Blankenship said it was because he didn’t want to go back to jail.

Blankenship is charged with escaping custody and is being held on a $1,000 bond. His warrant in Texas is for forgery.