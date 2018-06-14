Jury recommends 33 year sentence for woman accused of prostituting relative
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A woman who has been convicted of enabling child sex abuse may face several decades in prison.
Following her most recent conviction, 33-year-old Heather Barbee is now a three-time convicted felon.
In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and child endangerment.
Her five-year sentence for burglary was stayed, while her four-year sentence for child endangerment was deferred.
Recently, she was convicted of her most serious offense to date- enabling child abuse.
According to KJRH, prosecutors allege that Barbee sold a teenage relative for sex.
Following her conviction, a jury recommended that Barbee spend 33 years behind bars for the crime. A judge will ultimately determine her sentence.