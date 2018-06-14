× Jury recommends 33 year sentence for woman accused of prostituting relative

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – A woman who has been convicted of enabling child sex abuse may face several decades in prison.

Following her most recent conviction, 33-year-old Heather Barbee is now a three-time convicted felon.

In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and child endangerment.

Her five-year sentence for burglary was stayed, while her four-year sentence for child endangerment was deferred.

Recently, she was convicted of her most serious offense to date- enabling child abuse.

According to KJRH, prosecutors allege that Barbee sold a teenage relative for sex.

Following her conviction, a jury recommended that Barbee spend 33 years behind bars for the crime. A judge will ultimately determine her sentence.