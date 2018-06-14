Man arrested after allegedly molesting teen outside local library

THE VILLAGE, Okla. – An Edmond man accused of molesting a teenage boy near a local library has been taken into custody.

Last Wednesday, police were called to The Village Library to investigate allegations of misconduct.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a 14-year-old boy was sitting at a computer when a man, identified as 32-year-old Aaron David Waldon, sat down next to him.

The boy told police that Waldon offered him a summer job and that he should come outside “to his car so they could further discuss” it.

Once in the car, the affidavit said Waldon discussed “selling fireworks” and “did massages” on the boy’s shoulder.

Court records say the teen told police he told Waldon to stop several times, only for Waldon to begin touching the boy again, eventually unhooking the boy’s belt.

The teen said he pushed Waldon back and said, “I thought this was about a job!” At that point, he said he fixed his belt and tried to get out of the car, but the door was locked.

Waldon allegedly said he wasn’t done telling the boy about the job and used the offer “to keep the victim in the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

The victim claims that Waldon undid the teen’s belt and touched his genitalia before he was able to escape.

In a statement to News 4, the Metropolitan Library System said it contacted police immediately after hearing of the incident.

"We take any allegations seriously and are cooperating with the Police during their ongoing investigation," said Kim Terry, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Library System. "As this matter involves alleged criminal conduct, we will allow the judicial process to take its course and we have no further comment on the matter at this time. The Metropolitan Library System remains a safe and welcoming place for all."

On Thursday afternoon, online records showed that Aaron David Waldon was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

He was arrested on a complaint of indecent or lewd acts with a child under 16.