Man charged with murder in stabbing death of Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man who was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing is now facing charges for the crime.

Around 9:40 p.m. on June 2, officers were called to a stabbing in the 700 block of N.E. 26th St.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found 27-year-old Evan Stehle dead from stab wounds.

Days later, an arrest warrant was issued for 30-year-old Tony Lee Tarver for one count of first-degree murder.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, family members told police that Evan Stehle had told Tony Tarver to stay away from his apartment.

On June 2, the victim’s wife says Tarver knocked on the door, and Stehle told him to leave. When Tarver tried to get into the apartment, a fight ensued.

Stehle’s wife told police that she “saw Tarver on top of the victim making stabbing motions. The victim crawled back to the apartment and collapsed on the floor.”

After seeing a photograph of Tarver, the victim’s wife said that he was “the man who murdered my husband.”

The affidavit states that witnesses reported looking outside after hearing a commotion. They reported that Stehle fell to the ground and the suspect “got on top of the victim and stabbed the victim several times in the back.”

Ultimately, Tarver was taken into custody after authorities began investigating a body that was buried in the backyard of a home in 2200 block of N.W. 34th St.

However, officials say Tarver did not have anything to do with that crime.

On Wednesday, Tarver was charged with one count of first-degree murder or in the alternative second-degree murder.

According to online court records, Tarver is currently on probation for a shooting with intent to kill conviction.