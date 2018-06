OKLAHOMA CITY – One man has died after a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, fire crews were called to a house fire near N.W. 36th Place and Sara Rd.

Initial reports indicate firefighters were told there may be a disabled man trapped inside the home.

Sadly, fire officials confirm that an adult male died in the fire.

He was pulled from a front bedroom.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

