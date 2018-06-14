× Man who walked away from Tulsa Transitional Center back in custody

TULSA, Okla. – A man who walked away from the Tulsa Transitional Center last week is back in custody.

Officials say 27-year-old Joseph Wagener walked away from the center on June 5.

He was serving time for possession of a stolen vehicle and controlled substance conviction.

Authorities say Wagener was arrested in Tulsa on Thursday and booked into the Tulsa County jail.

He is currently being held for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.