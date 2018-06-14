New details released after woman’s body found buried in backyard of metro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - New details are emerging after a body was found buried in a metro backyard.

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Jacalyn Russell.

Last week, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to a home in the 2200 block of N.W. 34th St. after they received a report of a body found in the backyard.

The body was buried in a shallow grave and covered with tires.

Russell's former boyfriend and the owner of the home, Jimmy Vongphakdy, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Neighbor Olena Metcalf said she remembers Russell coming and going to the home, among several other women.

“I was actually hoping that it wasn’t any of the young ladies that had come down there,” Metcalf said.

Just a couple of days ago, Metcalf said she met Russell's mother as she was going door-to-door searching for her daughter.

“I told her that I hadn’t seen her in a while,” Metcalf said.

She also said she had spoken to Vongphakdy the day before the police showed up, and that he seemed friendly. However, she did suspect his was a drug house.

It was a local bail bondsman who came to police, according to court documents. He was relaying a tip he had gotten from one of his clients. His client “said they saw a body wrapped in something under a sink in the residence.”

When police searched the property, they discovered, “a freshly dug area,” and reported “decomposition could be smelled in the air.”

Underneath is where they discovered Russell's body.