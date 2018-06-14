× Norman animal shelter hosting discounted adoption event

NORMAN, Okla. – A local animal shelter is hoping that abandoned animals will soon find a loving home as part of a new adoption event.

Norman Animal Welfare is holding a discounted adoption event through June 16.

During the event, Norman Animal Welfare will offer $10 adoptions for all animals with the goal of completely emptying the shelter.

All adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.

Norman Animal Welfare is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday.

Click here to check out all of the available animals.