Norman animal shelter hosting discounted adoption event
NORMAN, Okla. – A local animal shelter is hoping that abandoned animals will soon find a loving home as part of a new adoption event.
Norman Animal Welfare is holding a discounted adoption event through June 16.
During the event, Norman Animal Welfare will offer $10 adoptions for all animals with the goal of completely emptying the shelter.
All adoptable animals are microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations and have been spayed or neutered.
Norman Animal Welfare is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The shelter is closed on Sunday.
Click here to check out all of the available animals.
35.222567 -97.439478