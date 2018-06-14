Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Officials identify victim found buried in backyard of Oklahoma City home

Posted 9:55 am, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:21AM, June 14, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Last week, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to a home in the 2200 block of N.W. 34th St. after receiving a report of a body in the backyard.

Investigators say the body found was buried in a shallow grave and covered with tires.

According to court documents, Jimmy Vongphakdy, 36, says he was digging to work on sewer lines and had no idea there was a body buried in his backyard.

Jimmy Vongphakdy

Investigators asked Vongphakdy about his former girlfriend and he told them he hadn’t seen her in weeks.

However, neighbors say they saw her just a few days earlier.

Documents also say they received a phone call about a body in the house, which had been moved and buried in the backyard.

News 4 was able to see into the backyard and noted several large holes and tires in the yard.

Vongphakdy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jacalyn Elizabeth Russell.

Jacalyn Elizabeth Russell, photo cropped from Facebook