Officials lowering speed limit after complaints from drivers through construction zone

OKLAHOMA CITY – A construction project along a busy stretch of roadway has many drivers concerned.

“It’s a matter of time before somebody gets injured or killed out there,” Marshall Hunter told News 4.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say northbound I-35, between Memorial Rd. and 2nd St., is undergoing a pavement rehabilitation project.

Crews are replacing panels in the highway, which is creating some rough patches.

“They pour the panel at a specific depth. So, that’s where you feel that little bit of a bump. And, that little bit of a bump is just to make sure we have enough cover over the rebar,” said ODOT engineer Trenton January.

Although it is necessary, drivers say it is still a danger.

Hunter says he was riding his motorcycle when a car pulling a trailer hit the rough patch and nearly lost control.

“The guy started to swerve and swerved right into my lane, just missing me by less than a foot,” he said.

On Thursday, ODOT officials told News 4 that the division engineer has reviewed the work zone and has chosen to lower the speed limit during the day when the lanes are back open to traffic.

The change is expected to take effect by Monday afternoon.

ODOT said they hope to have the project completed by sometime in August.