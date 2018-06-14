Oklahoma officer saves young neighbor suffering seizure

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma boy credits his neighbor and friend, a Tulsa police officer, with saving his life after he suffered a seizure.

Harley Sommerfeld was born with hydrocephalus, or a build-up of water and fluid on the brain. Although he is only 11-years-old, Harley has already undergone 14 surgeries.

Last month, his health took a turn for the worse.

It had been several weeks since his last surgery, but his mother knew something wasn’t right when he walked into the house that day.

“So I got him to the chair and I started asking him, ‘Where are you? Who am I?’ And all he could say was OK,” said Samantha Sommerfeld, Harley’s mother.

Sommerfeld knew Harley was having a seizure, so she called 911 for help.

At that moment, Tulsa Police Office Josh Metcalf was driving by and was stopped by Harley’s sister.

“Harley’s sister came out and said Harley wasn’t feeling well. So I put the car in park and ran inside, and Harley was blue,” Officer Metcalf told KJRH.

Metcalf performed CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene.

Fortunately, Harley was able to make a full recovery and credits Metcalf’s quick actions with saving his life.