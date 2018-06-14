× Police investigate shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was transported with non life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Thursday morning.

Around midnight police responded to a shooting near S.W. 15th and Blackwelder.

When they arrived to the scene they found one man with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. However, he has since been released.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Police told KFOR the victim and witnesses did not want to cooperate and refused to give information to the police.

This is a developing story, stay with KFOR for updates.