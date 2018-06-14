× Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in “urgent need” of volunteers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma say they are in urgent need of volunteers.

“Right now, we are in urgent need of 70 volunteers to help us pack donations this Saturday,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Through July, we need more than 4,500 volunteers to join us in feeding our hungry Oklahoma neighbors.”

Volunteers would help sort, pack and prepare food.

Opportunities for volunteering include preparing and packaging meals for children participating in the Summer Feeding Program, gleaning produce at local farms, repacking protein donations and more.

Click here to sign up or call 405-600-3161.