Silver alert issued for missing Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since the beginning of the month.

According to a missing persons report, officers were called to the Charles Atkins Retirement Center on Wednesday after employees reported that they had not seen 83-year-old Rufus Hayes in several days.

Residents and family members told police that they hadn’t heard from or seen Hayes in about two weeks.

Officials say he does not have a vehicle, but may be somewhere in the Tulsa area.

If you have seen Hayes, call 911.