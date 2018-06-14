Streetcar vehicles to begin testing along Bricktown Loop

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Streetcar project in Bricktown is moving along!

Streetcar vehicles will begin testing along the Bricktown Loop next week.

Officials say some testing will take place during the day, and some of the testing will be done after 5:30 p.m. and into the night.

During testing, the streetcars may be moving very slowly along the tracks because multiple components are being tested at one time.

You also may see a streetcar sitting in the same spot for a long time while the switches are being tested. Decals have been placed on the windows to indicate to the public that the streetcars are not currently in service.

This is what they will look like:

Please note that the Overhead Catenary System (OCS) wires along the Bricktown Loop will go “hot”.

Officials say never touch the overhead contact wire as they have a voltage of 740 Volts DC.

You should also be careful around the OCS poles and substations.

And please remember the following when parking parallel along the Bricktown loop: