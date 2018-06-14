Officials clear bomb squad scene in Pottawatomie County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACOMB, Okla. - Officials are clearing a scene in Pottawatomie County after a woman thought she found dynamite in her barn.

Authorities responded to the barn near Macomb Thursday evening.

Officials say a woman was cleaning out an old barn when she found what appeared to be dynamite in a wooden box. Upon closer inspection, deputies found that it was leaking, sweating and unstable.

Homes in the area were evacuated at the time as officials believed it to be dynamite.

The OHP Bomb Squad was able to remove the box and determined it was novelty fire starters.

"We're not the experts on dynamite, so we called OHP, they got it out and and determined it's not dynamite. It just looks like dynamite in a stick form of sawdust," said Undersheriff J.T. Palmer with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.