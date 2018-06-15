× Body recovered of 18-year-old Oklahoma man who jumped off cliff and into lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – An 18-year-old Oklahoma man who jumped off a cliff and into a lake has been found dead.

Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, officials say an 18-year-old Muskogee man jumped from a 15-foot cliff and into Lake Tenkiller when he started to struggle.

After jumping, witnesses told authorities that the man resurfaced, started struggling and then went under the water.

Other swimmers attempted to help the man, but were not able to bring him to the surface.

Officials searched for the man until dark.

Crews began searching for the man again on Friday morning, and ultimately found his body around 8:30 a.m. about 11 feet under the water’s surface.