4 the weekend: Okie Noodling Tournament, Jazz in June

OKLAHOMA – It’s time again for the Okie Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley on Saturday.
Besides the catfish weigh-ins and competition, there’s a kid’s catfish eating competition and other contests.
The tournament winner will be announced at 7 p.m.
Jazz in June is going on at Brookhaven Village and Andrews Park in Norman.
This free, three-day event includes a long list of jazz musicians.
It’s the 35th year for this popular event.
The Paseo Arts District Fairy Ball is Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Children are invited to come dressed as a character from an enchanted garden, and they will be able to do some hands-on crafts to put the finishing touches on their costume.
This is free, although, donations are accepted!
