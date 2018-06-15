4 the weekend: Okie Noodling Tournament, Jazz in June

OKLAHOMA – It’s time again for the Okie Noodling Tournament in Pauls Valley on Saturday.

Besides the catfish weigh-ins and competition, there’s a kid’s catfish eating competition and other contests.

The tournament winner will be announced at 7 p.m.

Jazz in June is going on at Brookhaven Village and Andrews Park in Norman.

This free, three-day event includes a long list of jazz musicians.

It’s the 35th year for this popular event.

The Paseo Arts District Fairy Ball is Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Children are invited to come dressed as a character from an enchanted garden, and they will be able to do some hands-on crafts to put the finishing touches on their costume.

This is free, although, donations are accepted!

