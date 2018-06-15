Pottawatomie County officials looking for home invasion suspect

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion.

Just after 6 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a home near Tribble after the caller said they opened the door when they heard a car pull into the driveway, and the suspect forced his way into the home.

The suspect then fled the scene in a white, older model 80’s to 90’s Ford pickup that had paint peeling off of it. Officials say it also had a lot of damage to the body.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 20-24, 200-240 pounds, 6’0″-6’2″, with a 5 o’clock shadow, brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a ball cap, sunglasses, blue jeans, dark shirt and boots.

Officials say he had tattoos of red roses on both arms, possibly a faded bird on one arm, and his right arm is believed to possibly be mostly covered in tattoos.

If you have any information, call the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-273-1727, or 911 if it’s an emergency.