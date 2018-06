Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is going through mini camp with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have named Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback, but Mayfield could eventually see some playing time, especially on a team that went 0-16 last season.

Mayfield is trying to learn everything has quickly as possible, but he knows he has to be patient.