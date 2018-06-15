× Construction begins on MAPS 3 Convention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – Construction has started on the new MAPS 3 Convention Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Three of the MAPS 3 projects are right in the heart of downtown – the OKC Streetcar, Scissortail Park and the convention center,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt. “With today’s groundbreaking, construction is underway on all three and dreams are becoming reality. As much as everyone talks about how far our downtown has come, the opening of these three projects will dramatically alter our city within the next two years.”

On Friday, Mayor Holt and other civic leaders broke ground on the new convention center.

The convention center, which is expected to be finished in 2020, will be located east of Scissortail Park along Robinson Blvd., between S.W. 4th and S.W. 7th St.

A skywalk will connect the building to the future Omni hotel, which is also expected to be finished in 2020.