District could delay Tulsa school’s name change for new options 

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa school district wants to delay renaming a school named after Confederate General Robert E. Lee amid pushback that the new name doesn’t go far enough.

Tulsa Public Schools voted last month to rename the elementary school “Lee School.” The decision follows the March removal of a nearly century-old monument of the Confederate general at the school.

But many residents questioned why the school would keep the general’s surname.

The Tulsa World reports that Principal Aubrey Flowers wrote to parents Thursday, saying the Tulsa Board of Education plans to discuss delaying the July 1 date of the official name change. She says the delay will allow the board to create a committee representing the school community to develop a new name nomination.

The board is scheduled to meet Monday.

Hundreds of people petitioned to change the school’s name following violent protests last year at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.