Eight candidates file to run for vacated Ward 7 Oklahoma City Council seat

OKLAHOMA CITY – Eight candidates have filed to run in a special election for the vacated Ward 7 Oklahoma City Council seat.

The seat was held by 35-year-old John Pettis Jr., who resigned last month after being charged with felony embezzlement and tax charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Council has appointed Lee Cooper Jr. to represent Ward 7 until the August 28 special election. He will be sworn in Tuesday.

The eight candidates who have filed to run are:

Ed Alexander

John Albert Pettis

Lisa Butler

Leslie Johnson III

Chris Harrison

Kirk Pankratz

Margaret Walsh

Nikki Rice

A source told News 4 that candidate John Albert Pettis is the father of former Ward 7 councilman John Pettis Jr.

If a candidate earns a majority of the votes on August 28, he or she wins the seat. If not, the two candidates with the most votes will stand in a decisive runoff on November 6.

The candidate who wins will serve the remainder of the four-year term for the seat, which ends in April 2021.