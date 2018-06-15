El Reno man accused of kidnapping Florida woman he met online

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – An El Reno man is accused of kidnapping a woman he met online.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from the Yukon Police Department, in reference to a woman crying and pleading to be let out of the vehicle she was a passenger in.

Deputies were able to track down the phone number and contacted the woman’s family members who then gave officials information. Investigators were able to determine she was with 32-year-old James Otterbine, of El Reno, at the time of the call.

The victim was able to call officials again, after the call had been disconnected, saying she had escaped and fled on foot from his home to a nearby business.

“Fortunately, the traumatized girl had the presence of mind to run for help after Otterbine got to his residence, and the pair exited the vehicle,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Investigators located the victim, who appeared “to be bruised and battered from the ordeal,” at a bank near Otterbine’s home.

Officials went to his home where he was detained and questioned.

Otterbine told investigators that he and the woman were involved “in a consensual relationship that had been ongoing for several weeks, culminating in her 911 call.”

The victim said she met Otterbine online approximately two months ago, and that they had initiated an internet relationship. She said she agreed to travel from her home in Miami, Florida, to Oklahoma “to further their relationship,” and that Otterbine had paid for her plane ticket to Oklahoma.

Over the course of several weeks, the victim said Otterbine “became progressively physically violent, and had even duct taped and handcuffed her to a chair during an argument.” She also said during another argument that Otterbine had “bound and locked her in the basement with the lights turned off.”

On several occasions, Otterbine threatened her life, according to the victim, and had threatened to shoot her and then kill himself.

Otterbine claims it was consensual, adding that she likes “rough sex.”

He told investigators that his 10-year-old son was present during one of the incidents.

Otterbine was taken to jail and booked on charges of kidnapping and domestic abuse in the presence of a child.

His bond was set at $30,000.