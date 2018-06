OKLAHOMA CITY – A young Oklahoma boy is being credited for his quick-thinking when he saw a toddler struggling to swim.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says 10-year-old Will was at a neighborhood pool party when he spotted a 2-year-old girl fall into the water.

Amazingly, the boy pulled the girl to safety and made sure she was breathing.

On Thursday, firefighters welcomed Will and his little brother to Fire Station 37.