Former Oklahoma high school coach charged with rape, sexual battery

MOUNDS, Okla. – A former coach in an Oklahoma town has been charged with raping a former student.

According to court documents obtained by KJRH, 31-year-old Callen Brett Brooksher was charged with second-degree rape after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old female student in 2012 and 2014.

Documents allege that Brooksher was also charged with sexual battery after he inappropriately touched another female student, and even put his mouth on her chest.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the investigation began when a police officer stumbled upon Brooksher and a student inside a vehicle in the Mounds High School parking lot.

“The more we got into the investigation and finding out what was going on, I thought it was best now that we ask for some assistance because of the serious nature of it involving a student under the age of 18,” Mounds Police Chief Antonio Porter said.

A 17-year-old student told investigators that she had inappropriate physical contact with Brooksher about 10 times in cars and locker rooms.

Authorities say another woman came forward and said she had sex with Brooksher about 100 times while she was a junior at the school.