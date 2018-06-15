Graphic: Police release video showing officer shoot dog that attacked woman in N.W. Oklahoma City

Warning: The videos in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police have released a graphic video showing an officer shooting a pit bull that was attacking a woman in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home on the 400 block of Pumpkin Circle. A woman was trying to save her cat from two pit bulls, when police say the dogs turned on her.

The woman’s neighbor, Kelly Babbit, said she saw what was happening outside and didn’t think twice to run out and help.

“One of them was little, and I thought I could take them, and I got to there and the dog looked at me and the little one took a running leap and locked onto my face and I went down and when I went down, the big one came and locked on my head,” recalled Babbit.

Her son, Nick Merrell, heard his mother screaming and said he went into what he described as “defense mode."

“I pushed one off to the side, but the other one came up and bit me on my leg,” Merrell said. “He bit me on my other leg, but didn’t get me as good."

As soon as they ran inside their home, they called the police.

“That was the hardest part, because we knew we couldn’t come back out. We live so far out here, it was just like, please just send them, because I thought she was dead,” Babbit said.

Officials say the woman who tried to save her cat did not suffer serious injuries. However, the cat did not survive.

Police say one dog was shot and handed over to Animal Welfare. We’re told the owners gave up both pit bulls and a husky on Thursday.

On Friday, police released a body camera clip showing an officer shooting the dog.

WARNING: The video below is graphic. Some viewers may find the video below disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to Animal Welfare records, neighbors reported one of the pit bulls and husky for being loose in the neighborhood in July 2017 and April 2018.