“It’s no longer functioning,” Children’s Center in need of new therapy pool

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A pool that provides therapy for patients at the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital is out of commission.

“Our current pool is an out-of-ground pool, and it's really old and it's no longer functioning,” said Mary Johns, physical therapist.

A closed sign on the pool is causing a sinking feeling for the hundreds of little patients at the Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital.

“The kids really like doing therapy in the pool because it's more of a fun and motivating environment,” said Johns.

Age finally caught up with the 30-year-old pool, meaning aquatic therapy is now on hold.

“For some kids, the warm water can help relax their muscles and decrease muscle spasms,” said Johns.

Johns knows firsthand how important physical therapy is for the kids. She said the pool offers patients with limited mobility the opportunity to move without the fear of falling or failing.

“Some of the kids that will benefit from using this pool is a kid after a brain injury who might be relearning how to stand or relearning how to walk,” said Johns.

Therefore, staff members are looking at ways to purchase a new a pool that will benefit the entire patient population.

“Our new pool is going to be an inground pool and it'll have an adjustable height on the ground and an adjustable water depth so that'll let kids of all ages and sizes be able to use the pool,” Johns said.

The state-of-the-art pool will also have an underground camera and other cool features.

“This new pool has an inground treadmill, so the kids can practice taking steps and walking and can also work on their endurance in a more safe environment,” said Johns.

Right now, they are working to raise funds for the $500,000 pool.