Lamar billboards did their part to try to convince free agent-to-be LeBron James to join the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The company put "LeBron2OKC" on digital billboards on Friday.

It's a huge long shot for James to come to Oklahoma City for many reasons, not the least of which is the Thunder not being able to afford him.

Other cities have posted billboards trying to lure the 3-time NBA champion to their NBA team.